Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 16

- - - Iran warns US against ‘strategic mistake’ after Trump threat

Iran has warned the United States against making a “strategic mistake” after US President Donald Trump threatened Tehran over reports it planned to avenge the assassination of top General Qassem Soleimani.

“We hope that they do not make a new strategic mistake and certainly in the case of any strategic mistake, they will witness Iran’s decisive response,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a televised news conference on Tuesday.

- - - Iran tops world’s oil, gas exploration list

Deputy Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Company for Exploration Affairs Saleh Hendi said that by exploring 4.9 billion barrels liquid hydrocarbon in 2019, the NIOC is standing on the top of oil giants in the world.

“Based on ‘Wood Mackenzie’ reports with regard to exploration of hydrocarbon resources in the world in 2019, the NIOC is ranking first,” Hendi said.

Based on the report, the NIOC exploration is equal to 31% of the entire hydrocarbon discovery in the world.

- - - Velayati hopes new Iraqi gov’t will overcome problems

Ali Akbar Velayati, the top advisor to Iran’s Leader, expressed hope that under the leadership of the new Iraqi government, politicians in the neighboring Arab country will be able to take great steps in resolving the country’s problems.

Velayati made the remarks after a meeting with visiting former Iraqi prime minister Nuri al-Maliki on Tuesday.

- - - Majlis Gets Urgent Motion on Countering US

The Iranian Parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy on Tuesday submitted a triple-urgency motion to the legislature to counter the United States’ hostile campaign aimed at renewing all United Nations sanctions against Iran.

If the US manages to unilaterally activate the snapback mechanism against the Islamic Republic, the motion will oblige the government to take reciprocal measures such as lifting the restrictions placed on the Iranian nuclear program by the 2015 multilateral; accord, named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mojtaba Zonnour, who chairs the committee, said.

- - - Official Raps World Bank’s Politicized Iran Reports

An Iranian deputy finance minister said Tuesday an announcement last month by the World Bank about data collection irregularities used in compiling the annual Doing Business reports proved Iran was right in its criticism of the body and its rankings.

Mohammad Ali Dehqan said for years Iran was of the view that the World Bank adopted a politicized approach in issuing its closely watched annual ranking of countries’ business and investment climates.

- - - Audience Pick Iran’s ‘Driving Lessons’ at Japanese Festival

Iranian short flick ‘Driving Lessons’ has garnered the Audience Award for the Best Film at the 25th edition of the Aichi International Women’s Film Festival (AIWFF) in Japan.

The short film, directed by Marzieh Riahi, is about Bahareh who has a driving test to pass.

She has to have her traditional chauvinistic husband accompany her during driving lessons so that she and her instructor are not alone together.

- - - US allegations against Iran has taken South Africa by surprise

A spokesman for South Africa’s Foreign Ministry has said that the United States’ allegations that Iran plans to kill the U.S. ambassador to Pretoria to avenge assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani took South Africa by surprise.

“We only became aware of this report this morning,” Lunga Ngqengelele said by phone on Monday.

- - - UN secretary-general calls on international community to protect JCPOA

United Natation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the global community to do all they can to protect a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

The secretary-general has described the deal as a triumph of “multilateral diplomacy,” calling on countries to do all they can to protect it.

- - - Rome to host photo exhibit on Iran’s Sassanid arts, monuments

The Sapienza University of Rome will be playing host to photo exhibit on arts, monuments, relics, and architectural masterpieces that are scatted across Kermanshah province, western Iran.

“The ruins of Anahita Temple [which is popularly thought to have been attributed to the ancient deity Anahita] in Kangavar, and the Palace of Khosrow Parviz in Qasr-e Shirin constitute the main theme for the [photo] exhibit of Kermanshah’s Sassanid archaeological Landscape, which will be held at the Sapienza University of Rome,” director of Anahita Temple cultural heritage site announced on Tuesday.

