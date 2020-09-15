Leader to honor war veterans on occasion of Sacred Defense Week

Head of foundation for preservation of Sacred Defense works and values, Brigadier Bahman Kargar said the event will take place via a video conference on the occasion of Sacred Defense Week to start on September 21.

Sacred Defense Week is annually held across Iran in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives during the Iraqi imposed war on Iran in 1980-88.

About plans to celebrate the Sacred Defense Week, Kargar said that parades will not be staged this year, but eight related defense museums will be inaugurated in eight provinces.

Since its outbreak in December 2019 worldwide, the deadly coronavirus pandemic has postponed many world events and meetings.

Karagr said that 54 big projects related to Sacred Defense will open during the Week.

