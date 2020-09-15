Normalization of ties with Israel, matter of regimes not nations (Analysis)

All Muslims are faithful to Palestinian cause and do not withdraw from it, Nazar Haidar told IRNA in New York on Tuesday.

Such agreement is governments' stance not nations', Haidar said.

Announcement of normalization of relations between Tel aviv and Manama is an issue had been concealed for at least two decades, the analyst added.

On September 11, Bahrain joined UAE decision already taken and implemented to normalize relations with Zionist regime of Israel.

In a related development, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in a statement in mid-August described agreement between the Zionist regime and the United Arab Emirates as historical foolishness which accelerates Israeli annihilation.

Asked why Bahrain and Israel openly announced such normalization at this time, Haidar said it was aimed to support the US President Donald Trump and increase his chance in forthcoming presidential election.

Such normalization is the pursuit of the US-proposed "deal of century" of which Trump is to make use for election campaign, the Iraqi official noted.

Experts believe that "deal of century" targeted the cause of Palestine.

About efforts taken by the Zionist regime to infiltrate the Persian Gulf region, Haidar said the process of normalization of ties will not be limited to UAE and Bahraini governments, but it will embrace all Persian Gulf littoral Arab states sooner or later.

He further described those agreements as a fruit prepared during 40 years of propaganda and efforts made by the Zionists and the US hardliners to spread Iranophobia and create religious and political conflicts between the Islamic Republic and regional governments.

Regional regimes think in vain that this agreement will bring US support for them forever, Haidar said.



About Iraq's stance on the presence of the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf region, the analyst said that normalization of relations which has been secret someday has become clear today.

Israeli occupation and aggression on Palestinian territories and its presence in the region will threaten not only Iraq but also all regional countries and the Muslim World as well, Haidar underlined.

Such presence will produce adverse religious, economic and cultural consequences and will corrupt the entire region, he added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement released on September 12 vehemently condemned the announcement of establishment of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and the Zionist regime as a shameful and ignominious measure by Bahrain that would sacrifice the cause of Palestine, decades of struggles, and the Palestinian people’s fortitude against miseries and sufferings for the sake of US election.

