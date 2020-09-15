Iran ranks top in oil & gas exploration

Managing director of National Iranian Oil Company for explorations affairs Saleh Hendi said that based on 'Wood Mackenzie' reports with regard to exploration of hydrocarbon resources in the world in 2019, NIOC is ranking first.

Based on the report, NIOC's exploration is equal to 31% of the entire hydrocarbon discovery in the world.

'Wood Mackenzie' added that discovering Eram field with 2.7b barrels (20% of the total gas discovered in the world) and Namavaran Field with 2.3 billion barrels (10.5% of the total oil discovered in the world) are ranking first and third respectively.

The total amount of exploration in 2019 was 21.2 billion barrels which was twice as much as that of 2018.

NIOC (4.97 billion barrels), Gazprom (3.18b barrels), BP (1.4b barrels) and ExxonMobil (0.9b barrels) are ranking 1st – 4th with regard to liquid hydrocarbon discovery.

