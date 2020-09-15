Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 15

***IRAN DAILY

-- Iran dismisses ‘baseless’ report US envoy is target; South Africa unaware of such plan

Iran on Monday denied a report that it has planned to kill the US ambassador to South Africa, and the government in Pretoria said it’s unaware of any such plan.

Politico claimed on Sunday that Iran is considering an attempt to murder Lana Marks to avenge America’s assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani earlier this year. The news website cited an unidentified US government official as saying that intelligence about the alleged attempt has become more specific in recent weeks.

- Zarif describes Trump’s attempts to normalize Israel-Arabs ties as election propaganda

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described a recent move by the US president to broker peace deals between Israel and some Persian Gulf Arab states as an election propaganda.

“@realDonaldTrump desperately needed a campaign photo. His son-in-law blackmailed their regional clients into giving him one,” the top Iranian diplomat tweeted on Monday.

- - - Iran masters technology to enrich stable isotopes: AEOI chief

Iran has mastered the technology to enrich stable isotopes of elements other than uranium and Iranian experts have developed the necessary software to do this, said the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Ali Akbar Salehi made the remarks on Monday while inaugurating a project for the construction of a facility to produce stable isotopes using gas centrifuges.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Governor: Iran Not Leaving OPEC

Iran’s OPEC governor said Monday the country is not mulling any departure from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries some sixty years after it helped found the key global energy cartel.

"Iran and OPEC are not separate from each other and expressing some thoughts or statements on departure from the OPEC is favorable to the enemies and is against the national interests of the country,” said Amir Hussein Zamaninia.

-- Iran Summons Meddlesome German Ambassador

Iran’s foreign ministry on Monday summoned Germany’s ambassador over meddling tweets about the execution of a man convicted of murdering a man during Western-backed riots in 2018.

The ministry "strongly condemned” the tweets and told German envoy Hans-Udo Muzel that the reaction was considered to be an "interference in the internal affairs” of Iran, an official statement read.

It called on the German embassy to "recognize the limits of its diplomatic duties and not go beyond them.”

"Interference in the laws, regulations and judicial procedures of the Islamic Republic of Iran is not tolerable in any way,” the statement added.

- Bahrainis Told to Back Normalization Or Else

Bahrain’s main opposition group, Al-Wefaq, on Monday said several sports and religious organizations on the tiny island have received threatening messages from the Manama regime to support normalization with the occupying regime of Israel or face consequences.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- Nuclear chief: Iran able to produce stable isotopes

Director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has said that despite the acts of sabotage by the arrogant powers, Iran is currently among the countries that have acquired the technology to produce stable isotopes.

Ali Akbar Salehi broke the story as he was speaking at a ceremony in the Shahid Ali Mohammadi nuclear site in Fordow to launch the second phase of the project in producing stable isotopes via gas centrifuge.

“In addition to uranium, there are some other elements in the Mendeleev table that they have about 256 stable isotopes,” said Salehi, a nuclear physicist.

-- Iran unveils homegrown dual-fuel locomotive engine

Iran Heavy Diesel Manufacturing Company (DESA) unveiled the country’s first dual-fuel locomotive engine in a ceremony on Sunday, the Transport and Urban Development Ministry’s portal reported.

The unveiling ceremony of the 4,000-horsepower heavy engine was attended by the Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) Saeed Rasouli.

- Iran summons German ambassador over meddlesome tweets

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Germany’s ambassador over the meddlesome tweets of the German embassy in Tehran.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, the Foreign Ministry director-general for Europe has strongly condemned the tweets of the German embassy as “undiplomatic” and interference in Iran’s domestic affairs.

Interfering in the Islamic Republic’s laws and judicial processes is not acceptable and will not be tolerated, the Foreign Ministry official said

