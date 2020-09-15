Official says grounds prepared for Afghan students to study in Chabahar

Speaking to IRNA, Naser Abravesh said the MoU was aimed at promoting educational, research and technology relations and also for granting scholarship to Afghan students.

Afghan students will be granted scholarship by observing all educational regulations of the international department of Science, Research and Technology Ministry and Organization of Student Affairs, he added.

He noted that Chabahar University admits 100 Afghan top students in 22 fields through written tests and in-person interview.

Abravesh said that Chabahar University has received permission to give admission to foreign students through Organization of Student Affairs for the first time.

