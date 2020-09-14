Iran, Azerbaijan see prospects of bilateral ties as bright, growing

The two sides hoped that in the near future, with the eradication of the coronavirus, bilateral relations will return to normalcy.

Noting that the serious and decisive will of the two countries' leaders of Iran and Azerbaijan is aimed at expanding friendly and fraternal relations, Eslami said, "We must work together to improve relations."

"Given the numerous areas cooperation in the fields of roads, transportation and other issues related to these areas, we can help bring the two countries closer and strengthen cooperation between the two countries," he said.

Guluzade, for his part, expressed pleasure that the new technologies have come to the aid of humanity in the difficult conditions of coronvirus and have prevented the cessation of cooperation between countries, saying, "We must strive to strengthen good, brotherly and friendly relations between the people and the government in line with the will of our leaders."

He also ensured that Iran and Azerbaijan Republic joint projects in various fields would further strengthen bilateral relations.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish