South African FM spox says unaware of Politico anti-Iran report

'Politico' earlier claimed that Iranian government wants to take revenge for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by targeting a US diplomat in South Africa.

"We only became aware of this report this morning," Lunga Ngqengelele was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor may issue a statement later, he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh advised the US officials to avoid taking advantage of repeated and thread-bare methods aiming to promote anti-Iran campaign in the international arena.

He said that the United States, especially, the current regime at the White House systematically violates the basic diplomatic principles through their out-of-norm measures taken to design and implement assassination attempts, interfere [in other countries' affairs] militarily, renege on many international agreements and violate national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the other states.

The US Jan assassination of Lt General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq is a good example of the US violation of the international norms and basic diplomatic principles, he added.

He noted that all those measures have turned the US into a refractory and lawbreaking regime in the international community.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish