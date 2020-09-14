Iran, Azerbaijan to improve cooperation in sea transportation

The meeting co-chaired by Director General of Transit, Logistics and Agreements of the Ports and Maritime Organization Khosrow Saraei and Head of the Shipping Department of the State Maritime Institute of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Advanced Technologies of Azerbaijan Republic Vamik Rahimov dealt with the latest state of mutual cooperation in the field of sea transportation.

The two officials stressed the need to further increase the flow of goods between the ports of the two countries in Caspian Sea.

Issues of mutual interest in the field of port and drafting some documents for boosting future maritime cooperation were among the topics discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador in Baku Abbas Mousavi addressed the inaugural ceremony of the meeting, describing Caspian Sea as the sea of peace, good neighborliness, friendship and cooperation.

Iran and Azerbaijan Republic, as the two coastal states of the Caspian Sea, have many religious, cultural and historical commonalities, and the Caspian Sea has provided countless capacities and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, Mousavi said.

To achieve the desired result, the two countries' efforts to boost cooperation in the fields of energy, economy, shipping, fishing, tourism and marine sciences must be multiplied, he added.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish