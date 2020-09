"US warmongers have always used gullible 'journalists' to sell their folly," Khatibzadeh wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

“Under Bush they used them to sell the $7 trillion Iraq War. Now they are at it again, using Politico to peddle lies,” he added.

“US media needs to be vigilant so as not to be used by politicians,” Iranian diplomat noted.

