Regional states must act unanimously to thwart US’ plots: Shamkhani

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Chairman of the Iraqi Rule of Law Coalition Nuri al-Maliki, noting that the enemies of Iraq's unity and development seek to turn the upcoming elections into a ground for conflict and insecurity.

Shamkhani urged maintaining the vigilance and unity of the Iraqi people, particularly Shiite parties and groups, as well as figures.

Nuri al-Maliki, for his part, said that as "we removed terrorism from Iraq and the region, we will be able to neutralize the threats that target Palestine through the cooperation of the Islamic countries".

Iraq's former prime minister and Chairman of the Iraqi Rule of Law Coalition Nuri al-Maliki arrived in Tehran late on Sunday for talks with the Iranian officials.

7129**2050

