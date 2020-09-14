Iran summons German envoy over recent tweets

In the wake of a reaction to a judicial ruling in Iran on Twitter, the Ministry strongly condemned the undiplomatic measure of Germany, terming it as meddling in Iran's domestic affairs.

Interfering in the laws, regulations and independent judicial procedures of the Islamic Republic of Iran is unacceptable and the German Embassy is expected to recognize the limits of its diplomatic duties, the Ministry added.

The German ambassador pointed out that he would relay the issue to his country.

7129**2050

