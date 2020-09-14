Iran raps 'Politico' for fabricating news over alleged assassination bid

Khatibzadeh advised US officials to avoid taking advantage of repeated and thread-bare methods aiming to promote anti-Iran campaign in the international arena.

'Politico' earlier claimed that Iranian government wants to take revenge for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by targeting US diplomat in South Africa.

As a responsible member of the international community, Iran has always honored its commitment to international diplomatic principles, he said.

He said that the United States, especially, the current regime at the White House systematically violates the basic diplomatic principles through their out-of-norm measures taken to design and implement assassination attempts, interfere [in other countries' affairs] militarily, renege on many international agreements and violate national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the other states.

The US Jan assassination of Lt General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq is a good example of the US violation of the international norms and basic diplomatic principles, he said.

He said that all those measures have turned the US into a refractory and lawbreaking regime in the international community.

The US and the incumbent regime in the White House are now which have especially showcased total disregard to the basic diplomatic principles by conducting various measures like hatching terror plots and military intervention in other countries, he said.

He termed such baseless allegations as part of US intelligence campaign against Iran.

He reiterated that taking advantage of allegations and lies by the US on the occasion of US presidential elections and its coincidence with US regime's to abuse UNSC mechanisms aiming to exert pressure on Iran was predictable.

Such propaganda campaign which will probably continue in the future and will bring nothing and add to US failures list against Iran.

Khatibzadeh said that Iran reserves the right to take legal action against the US regime over criminal and cowardly assassination of General Soleimani and will never forgive and forget it.

Translated by: Ali Izadi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish