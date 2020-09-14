Abdolhossein Zarrinkoob, famous figure in Iranian, Islamic culture

Zarrinkoob are among bestsellers books thanks to literary, epic and historical expression.

He was born on March 19, 1923 in city of Borujerd.

After school time, he received bachelors, masters and PhD degrees.

He started teaching history of Islam, religions, theology and Islamic Sufism and sciences in Tehran University.

He also taught human sciences in universities of California and Princeton.

The famous historian with over four decades of teaching in different universities worked with Center for the Great Islamic Encyclopedia.

Zarrinkoob considers Iranian culture as a lively, dynamic and efficient element which has been one of the most important factors for continuation of being an Iranian.

He also believes that justice and kindness are among characteristics of Iranian culture which are intertwined with national identity.

Due to his mastery in Persian and Arabic languages and literature and his knowledge of several European languages, specifically English and French, he has made valuable works.

In his work "Step by Step until Visiting God", Zarrinkoob narrates life of Rumi.

Serr-e Ney, Secret of the Reed, Bahr dar Koozeh and Sea in a Jug are among other great works created by Iranian historian.

Abdolhossein Zarrinkoub passed away at the age of 76 on September 15, 1999.

Translated by: Ali Izadi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi



9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish