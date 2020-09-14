Transition period; new chapter opens in international relations (Analysis)

Since he took office in 2016, Trump’s policies have made different countries to change their approach towards the United States.

The widespread opposition of countries, including US allies, to Trump's policies has been unprecedented.

It is not good news for the US officials that their allies are no longer ready to follow the US lead.

The recent developments are indicative of a transition period which can lead the world to peace and tranquility away from warmongering and tense policies of the US.

World countries’ distancing from US policies paves the way for the rise of a new era in which Washington’s role will be much less significant while the other counties will move towards constructive cooperation to the benefit of their national interests.

Refusal of the US allies to obey Washington’s policies carries different messages, the most important of which is the need for a reform in the structure of international bodies such as the UN Security Council.

The policies followed by the US president have now made the world countries aware of the significance and necessity of multilateralism in the world vis-a-vis the US unilateralism.

Failure of the US policies also carried another message: Although it may seem difficult at the first look, it is possible to stand up to US heavy pressures which will strengthen the independence of the nations.

