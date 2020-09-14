Iran FM advisor: There is no military solution to Afghan crisis

"Yes, there is no military solution to the Afghan crisis, but it must be acknowledged that the political solution is not to pursue the same goals pursued militarily," Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

"The political solution is forgiveness and consensus in the National Interests," he added.

The first round of intra-Afghan negotiations (IAN) started in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday in the presence of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Qatari officials and representatives of about 30 countries and international organizations.

Earlier on Sunday, Mousavi said in a separate message: "Today, coincides the start of #IAN during a ceremony for identifying Afghans living in Iran began."

"Hoping that #IAN will lead to full peace and stability in Afghanistan so that Afghan refugees, wherever they are in the world, can return to Afghanistan with pride," he noted.

