Nuri al-Maliki in Tehran to meet Iranian officials

Baghdad, Sept 13, IRNA – Iraq's former prime minister and Chairman of the Iraqi Rule of Law Coalition Nuri al-Maliki arrived in Tehran late on Sunday for talks with the Iranian officials.

He is slated to sit down for talks with Iran's high-ranking officials during his stay in Tehran.

Nuri al-Maliki was Prime Minister of Iraq during 2006-2014.

