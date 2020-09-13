Iran’s medical aid delivered to Kyrgyzstan

The cargo includes medical equipment such as ventilators, thermometers and pulse oximeters, PCR tests, and kits for testing EIA, the Embassy of Iran in Kyrgyzstan said.

In order to fight the disease and following a request by Kyrgyzstan, the aid has been dispatched to that country.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish