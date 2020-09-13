Sep 13, 2020, 2:35 PM
COVID-19 kills 128 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, Sept 13, IRNA – Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday that some 128 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 128 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 23,157.

Some 2,089 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 956 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 402,029 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 346,242 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,791 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

