ICJ says public hearing on Iran proceedings v US to be held from September 14-21

Tehran, Sept 13, IRNA – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced that the UN principal judicial organ is scheduled to hold public hearings with regard to the alleged violations of the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights between Iran and the US from September 14-21.

"The  International  Court  of  Justice,  the  principal  judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning Alleged Violations of the  1955  Treaty  of  Amity,  Economic  Relations,  and  Consular  Rights  (Islamic  Republic  of  Iran v. United  States  of  America) from Monday September 14 to  Monday September 21, 2020 at  the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court," ICJ said.

"In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the hearings will take place by video link. Some Members of the Court will attend the oral proceedings in person in the Great Hall of Justice, while others will participate remotely by video link," it added.

Article 74, paragraph 4, of the Rules of Court draws “the attention of both Parties to the need to act in such a way as to enable any Order the Court will make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriate effects.”

In line with its order after hearing to Iran at the Court, the ICJ said that "The USA shall refrain from taking any other measure that might prejudice the rights of Iran and Iranian nationals and companies under the Treaty of Amity with respect to any decision this Court might render on the merits.”

Iran’s complaint in the ICJ against US also includes the latter’s measure to freeze two billion dollars of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) assets.

Also, in line with the World Court procedure, President of the ICJ Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf has sent an official letter based on Article 74, paragraph 4 of the Court Rules, to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling on him to avoid taking any new measure and not to change the conditions.

