Iran exports $2.5b non-oil products to Arab states

Director General of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran for Arab and African affairs Farzad Piltan said that the non-oil exports were destined to Iraq ($1,834,000,000), UAE ($310m), Oman ($110m), Kuwait ($58m), Syria ($56m), Qatar ($45m), Jordan, Lebanon and Bahrain.

Iran has had no exports to Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Global lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the closure of Iranian borders with neighboring states, Iranian foreign trade ties reduced by $3.5b a year.

