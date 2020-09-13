Hakim: Iraq will never normalize ties with Israel

He made the remarks in a meeting with a group of Iraqi elites.

Hakim stressed the importance of forming a national reconciliation between Baghdad and Erbil and adopt a plan to bring together all the Iraqi groups, saying such a plan will materialize political stability in Iraq.

He said that over the past few days, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in a strategic mistake reach an agreement with the Israeli occupying regime.

Many Islamic states including Iran have so far slammed such a provocative measure saying it will bring about more tension in the region.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement described Bahraini government's act as shameful and humiliating which is in total disregard of plight of the Palestinian nation.

Meanwhile, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the UAE has betrayed the Islamic world, Arab states, the regional countries, and Palestine, with letting the Zionist regime into the region.

They let the Zionists into the region and consigned the issue of Palestine, which is the issue of usurping a country by normalizing their relations, the Leader said: "The UAE rulers opened the door to the region to the Zionists, and they have ignored and normalized the question of Palestine, which is a question about the usurpation of a country. This stigma will remain on them."

