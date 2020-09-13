Iran envoy elaborates on historical ties with China

Keshavarz-zadeh made the remarks in his speech to "China's One Belt and One Road Intangible Cultural Heritage Exchange Forum", and tweeted in a post on Sunday.

The Belt and Road Initiative- a development strategy first announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013- is a transportation and investment move that follows cooperation among the world countries in different continents.

Cooperation between Iranian and Chinese museums is at a good level, the ambassador tweeted.

In 2021, National Museum of Iran will hold an exhibition in different Chinese cities to showcase Iran's art treasures, Keshavarz-zadeh added.

National Museum of Iran has already participated in various Chinese fairs including exhibitions of Asian civilizations, intangible cultural heritage and Canton Fair.

1483**1416

