Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 13

**IRAN DAILY

--- Rouhani slams US for obstructing Iran’s access to medicines

President Hassan Rouhani condemned US sanctions which have obstructed Iran’s access to medicines amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying the White House knows nothing about humanity.

Speaking during a meeting of the national task force for fighting the coronavirus on Saturday, Rouhani slammed Washington for blocking a request by the Iranian government for a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to combat the deadly outbreak.

“We requested a $5 billion loan from the IMF and all members agreed, but America does not allow us to get the loan for medicines and treatment,” he said.

---- IME weekly trade tops $2b

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced on Saturday that 923,380 tons of commodities, valued at over $2 billion, were traded in its domestic trading and export halls in the week ending September 10.

A total of 477,117 tons of various products, worth about $1.3 billion, were traded on IME’s domestic and export metal and mineral trading hall.

--- Official: Iran’s COVID-19 vaccine to reach human trial phase soon

A member of Tehran coronavirus committee said on Saturday that the procedure to produce COVID-19 vaccine has passed the stage of weak and animal trials, so that Tehran University scholars will initiate human trials for vaccines soon.

Speaking to IRNA, Jalil Koohpayehzadeh said that coronavirus vaccine has different types, some of which are made from killed viruses and others from recombinant viruses.



** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

--- Iran Navy Drives Away U.S. Aircraft During Drill

The Iranian army on Saturday wrapped up a large-scale military exercise in the Sea of Oman and parts of the Indian Ocean.

The drill, code-named Zolfaqar-99, began on Thursday with the participation of units from ground, naval, air, and air defense forces of the Iranian army.

The drill zone covered an area of 2 million square kilometers in eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz, Makran Coast, Sea of Oman, and northern parts of the Indian Ocean, down to the 10-degrees latitude.

--- Iranians Celebrate National Cinema Day

Iranians mark the National Cinema Day on Friday, with the country celebrating a 120-year cinema history.

The National Cinema Day is celebrated in Iran on Shahrivar 21 on the Persian calendar, which falls on September 11 this year.

Shahrivar 21 has been designated as the National Cinema Day since 2000 during the 4th Iran Cinema Celebration, which coincided with the observation of 100 years of Iranian cinema. The country’s cinema has improved since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

--- Iranian Women Win 575 Int’l Medals in a Year

Head of coordination office at Ministry of Sport and Youth Zahra-Sadat Mousavi on Saturday said that Iranian women have collected 575 colorful medals from different international sports events over the past Iranian year, 1398 (ended on March 20, 2020).

The medals include 210 gold, 161 silver and 204 bronze, head of coordination office at Ministry of Sport and Youth Zahra-sadat Mousavi said.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- - - Iran ranks 26 for share of hi-tech industries in national production

Iran is placed 26th worldwide for the share of its hi-tech industries in the national production, surpassing the regional countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, according to the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2020 report.

Every year, the Global Innovation Index ranks the innovation performance of more than 130 economies around the world. The GII 2020 with a theme of “Who Will Finance Innovation?” discusses how the state of innovation finance is changing rapidly.

--- Iran, Iraq mulling to hold Arbaeen rituals online

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki and his Iraqi counterpart Hassan Al-Tamimi discussed the formation of a joint committee to hold Arbaeen rituals virtually this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shia Muslims and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

---- 30% of wastewater treatment equipment indigenized

Iranian knowledge-based companies have managed to indigenize the knowledge for manufacturing about 30 percent of the equipment and parts used in the country’s wastewater treatment plants, a director with South Tehran Wastewater Treatment Complex said.

According to Seyed Morteza Ehteshami, the localization of the mentioned equipment has saved the country over €1.2 billion so far, and it is expected that by the Iranian calendar year of 1403 (begins on March 20, 2024) over 60 percent of the equipment and parts required in this sector will be indigenized.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish