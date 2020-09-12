Iran's health minister: Time ripe for a global call-up for ending illegitimate US sanctions

In his letter, Namaki presented a report on Iran's latest measures in fighting COVID-19, adding that public health measures, updated treatment protocols, local production of personal protective equipment, promoting diagnostic capacities, control and prevention of infection and protection of essential health services were carried out to minimize the side effects of this pandemic.

"Despite all these efforts, we have painfully lost dozens of educated and committed healthcare professionals, who were recalled in your message on Doctor's Day," Namaki said.

Despite all-out struggle against COVID-19, Iran is facing unilateral, illegal and blatant violations of international law, including the JCPOA, which has led to comprehensive and brutal sanctions against the Iranian people, he said, noting that at the same time, blocking Iran's access to global banking channels has damaged Iran's economy and disrupted important trade activities, including drugs and medical equipment, which has targeted public health in the face of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

