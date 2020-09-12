IRGC blasts Bahrain over establishing diplomatic ties with Zionist regime

The disgraceful act of Al-Khalifa and the affiliated regime ruling Bahrain in establishing relations with the Zionist regime which was done against the will and aspirations of the Muslim people of that country is a great folly and lacks any legitimacy and will receive appropriate responses, the statement added.

The domino of normalization of ties between the Zionist regime and the rulers of certain Arab countries, which, with the engineering of the White House and the hated and foolish US president, seeks to impose humiliation on Muslim nations and plunder their resources and wealth and provide security for the Palestinian occupiers and usurpers, will never achieve its goal and will further empower the Islamic Ummah's power and reinvigorate their determination in revealing the hidden and latent capacities of the anti-Zionist resistance to repel Israel's cancerous tumor from the geography of the Islamic world, IRGC said.

The evil and tyrannical actions of the oppressive regime in Bahrain like other filthy and treacherous plans of compromise will not bring any achievement for the US and its Zionist supporters but will subject the perpetrators of these betrayals and malice to the fury and revenge of the Islamic Ummah, especially the Shiite people of Bahrain, the statement said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish