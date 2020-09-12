Iran envoy submits copy of credentials to EC President Charles Michel

During the meeting, the Iranian diplomat elaborated on the recent developments pertaining to Iran nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the significance of preserving JCPOA by the participants to the deal, as well as the role of Iran in fighting terrorism.

Dehqani also commented on the importance of cooperation by the regional states to maintain peace and security.

He, meantime, voiced Iran's readiness to cooperate with the regional countries and the European Council in various areas.

Dehqani also called for both sides' relations to be returned to normal and the enhancement of economic ties.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel, for his part, urged preserving the JCPOA and the significance of its implementation.

He termed the constructive relations among the regional states as effective, calling for the relations with Iran.

