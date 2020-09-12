Iran: Presence of foreign forces, main cause of conflict in Afghanistan

The statement comes as peace talks between Afghan government and Taliban group began in Doha, Qatar, earlier today in presence of representatives from nearly 30 countries and international organizations.

Noting that the problems in Afghanistan have no military solution, the statement said that dialogue is the only way to find a settlement to the problems in Afghanistan.

It added that establishment of peace and security in Afghanistan requires the “responsible withdrawal” of foreign forces.

The statement said that Iran welcomes the beginning of intra-Afghan talks in Doha and hopes the talks will lead to establishment of peace and permanent stability in Afghanistan as well as security in the region without the intervention of foreign forces.

The Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that the Afghan Government and political parties and the Taliban group will be able to preserve the valuable achievements of Afghan people, including the Constitutional law, democratic structures, comprehensive political participation, rights and dignity of women, rights of the ethnic and religious minority which guarantees peace, tranquility and welfare for the people of the country.

The Iranian foreign ministry reiterated Iran’s readiness to help the peace process in Afghanistan.

The statement condemned any US attempt to take advantage of Intra-Afghan talks for the upcoming US presidential elections.

