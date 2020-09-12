Official: COVID-19 kills 116 more in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 116 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 23,029.

Some 2,139 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,138 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 344,516 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,768 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 3,532,873 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

