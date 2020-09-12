Intifada secretariat condemns Bahrain compromise with Israel

In its statement, Intifada Secretariat slammed Bahraini regime’s submission to Zionists and Global Arrogance and its compromise with criminal and child-killer Netanyahu which is against Islamic thoughts and legitimate rights of Palestinians.

There is no doubt that Palestinians will respond Bahraini rulers’ conspiracy.

Accepting the abjectness of compromise with Israeli occupying regime by UAE and Bahrain will never affect Islamic nations’ determination and resistance to liberate the Occupied Territories by Palestinian warriors.

Intifada Secretariat also warned that this illogical act will not only bring no peace and security but it will create insecurity and instability which will also affect those who have made compromise.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish