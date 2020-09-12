Iran-China police ties “strategic”: Police Cmdr

Stressing the necessity to improving security with expanding security relations, Brigadier-General Shirzad told Ambassador Chang Hua that Iran’s Police Force demands to transfer its experiences to China and to organize a joint workshop with the Chinese relevant officials.

Referring to the measures taken by the Iranian Police to deal with international defendants, he stressed the necessity of increasing security with expanding interactions of police diplomacy, adding that the more the interactions, the better the security.

Regarding to the coronavirus pandemic, Ambassador Chang said that China is ready for any kind of cooperation with Iran for making the Iranian police smarter and that improvement in the police relations between Iran and China is a necessity for mutual cooperation.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish