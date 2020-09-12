Rouhani criticizes US for impeding Iran in receiving $5 billion loan from IMF

Iran’s request for the loan that is scheduled to be spent on obtaining medicine and nutritional items has been halted by the US, the President added.

The states that have kept Iran’s funds in their banks announce that the US is preventing Iran from receiving its own money, he further noted.

It is unprecedented in the history that a country is determined to utilize its own money for obtaining the needs of its citizens, but it is unable to do so, he pointed out.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani underlined that everyone saw what happened in the various countries at the onset of the Coronavirus.

While discrimination occurred in varied countries in dealing with a pandemic, Iran dealt with its citizens fairly regardless of their religions and tribes.

The Iranian president also said on Saturday that the coronavirus pandemic created an unprecedented crisis in Iran, calling for regular observing the protective requirements and health protocols.

Speaking in the anti-coronavirus committee on Saturday, Rouhani pointed to a shortage of face masks, tissue, and food in European and American markets at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, saying there was no discrimination for providing medical services in Iran for both the Iranian and non-Iranian nationals.

Despite there was no discrimination in Iran for the ethnicities, religions groups and foreigners, but, it is prevalent in the US and Europe.

He noted that Iran’s request for $5b loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was hailed by all countries but the US created an obstacle for Iran to receive the loan to buy food and emergency supplies.

Earlier, Rouhani in a message referred to his agreement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the EU must stand against US' veto of Iran's loan request from IMF.

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati said earlier that Iran has requested a $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund in the corona campaign package of Rapid Financial Instrument.

In the meantime, an IMF spokesman told IRNA on the condition of anonymity that “We have had discussions with the Iranian authorities to better understand their request for emergency financing from the Fund."

In the meantime, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message urged the International Monetary Fund to adhere to IMF's mandate and act responsibly with regard to those countries affected by coronavirus.

