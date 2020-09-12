Three IRNA photojournalists awarded at 4th Iranian Press Photo Award

IRNA’s Ahmad Moeini Jam was awarded the best photojournalist of the year in sports photojournalism.

Mohammad Mohaimeni, IRNA’s photojournalist at northern Golestan Province was selected the best photojournalist of the year in photo series.

Ehsan Fazli Osanlou was another photojournalist of IRNA news agency who was awarded at the event.

Osanlou, IRNA photojournalist at northern Mazandaran Province, was selected the best photojournalist of the year in single photo category.

