Official: Iran’s anti-COVID19 vaccine to reach human trials phase soon

Speaking to IRNA, Jalil Koohpayehzadeh said that anti-coronavirus vaccine has different types some of them are made from killed viruses and some others from recombinant virus.

He added that Iranian researchers are working on producing anti-coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev reviewed joint production of vaccine against coronavirus pandemic.

Kazemi referred to the results of cooperation between Iran's Pasteur Institute and the National Gamaleya Center of Russia and hoped for starting the process of making vaccine as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Iranian Agriculture Jihad Minister Kazem Khavazi announced that the animal phase of the trial of Iran's anti-coronavirus vaccine has been ended in Razi Serology Institute and it is getting ready for the first phase of the clinical trial of the vaccine.

