Foreign nationals in Iran receive free COVID-19 medical services

Sima Sadat-Lari made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Saturday.

She said that all health care services for refugees in Iran are free of charge and are also covered by the UNHCR.

According to statistics, Iran is host to one of the largest and most protracted urban refugee situations in the world and has provided asylum to refugees for four decades.

The latest official government statistics in 2014, there are 951,142 Afghan refugees and 28,268 Iraqi refugees living in Iran. Many of the refugees living in Iran are the second and third generation, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

About 97 percent of refugees live in urban and semi-urban areas, while three percent are residing in 20 refugee camps run by the UNHCR's main government counterpart.

In addition to Afghan refugees, there are about 2.5 million Afghans living in Iran, including those having a passport and undocumented Afghans. 450,000 Afghan who did not have identity cards or birth certificates have received Iranian visas that allow them to live, work or study in the country.

6125**1416

ّFollow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish