Iraqi PM inspects border customs office with Iran

During his visit, al-Kadhimi was briefed about the transit of goods at Bashmaq border post and the customs office set up to handle border trade between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan region.

The visit to bashmaq border post was part of al-Kadhimi’s visit to Kurdistan region for the first time since he took office in May.

The officials of Bashmaq cross-border customs office made proposals for expansion of the border trade in order to help increase revenues and promote trade with Iraq.

