Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 12

- - Rouhani inaugurates new oil export terminal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered the opening of new oil export terminal with relatively large storage and bunkering facilities near the mouth of the Persian Gulf.

Rouhani on Thursday said that the terminal opened on Qeshm Island, located in the Strait of Hormuz off the Iranian southern coast, would significantly boost Iran’s capacity for export while increasing the capacity for ship bunkering in the region.

- - Iran holds parliamentary runoff amid strict COVID-19 measures

Iranian voters voted across the country in runoff parliamentary elections in which 10 seats are up for grabs in the 290-seat Parliament.

As part of measures to contain further spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, all voters and the people involved in the elections were obliged to wear face masks and hand gloves and refrain from any gathering outside the polling places.

- - MP: UAE will reap no political dividend from Israel normalization deal

The August 13 normalization deal with Israel will fail to yield any political dividend for the UAE, said an Iranian MP.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, Abolfazl Amooei, the spokesman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, added having turned a blind eye to Israel’s occupation of Al-Quds, the Emirati government has only incited hatred among regional and Muslim countries toward itself by the move.

- - Iran Drills Confronting Aggression

Iran’s military on Thursday launched an annual drill in the Persian Gulf near the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway at a time of U.S. efforts to align Arab and Israeli regimes against the axis of resistance led by Iran in the region.

The three-day exercise in the eastern side of the strait in the Gulf of Oman is aimed at improving Tehran’s military might to confront "foreign threats and any possible invasion”, the commander of the maneuver, Admiral Habibollah Sardari, said.

- - Zarif Dares EU to Reject ‘U.S. Economic Terrorism’

Iran’s foreign minister says if the European Union wants the country to resume its voluntary transparency-focused and confidence-building measures (CBMs) concerning its peaceful nuclear energy program, the bloc should resist U.S. economic terrorism targeting the Islamic Republic.

"If E3/EU want full implementation of CBMs & enhanced transparency that JCPOA provides, they should reject US #Economic Terrorism,” Muhammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

- - Time Marks ‘American Failure’ With 200,000 Deaths

The number of lives lost due to the coronavirus pandemic is inching closer to the 200,000 mark in the United States, with the weekly Time magazine characterizing it as an "American failure” that took place over a poor response by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to the epidemiological crisis.

Time’s new cover, unveiled on Thursday, served as a stark reminder that the United States is still the worst-hit country across the globe by the deadly flu-like pathogen, faulting the Trump administration in Washington for mishandling the health crisis.

--- Iranian Army fires coast-to-sea cruise missile

The Iranian Army has successfully fired an anti-ship coast-to-sea cruise missile, dubbed “Qader”, at a mock enemy vessel over 200 kilometers from the coast.

It came during a three-day war game underway in southern Iranian waters.

The Army on Thursday and Friday held the first and second days of the large-scale military exercise, which included testing drones and firing cruise missiles.

- - Iran emerging as regional electricity hub by synchronizing grid with neighbors

As one of the major players in West Asia’s energy market, Iran is now emerging as a major electricity hub in the region as the country is following a comprehensive plan for synchronizing its power grid with the neighboring countries.

Iraq was the first neighbor whose national electricity network was synchronized with the Islamic Republic’s power grid back in November 2019, and now the Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian has announced that the electricity networks of Russia and Azerbaijan are the next in line for becoming linked with the Iranian grid in the coming months.

- - Iran launches intl. poetry award on Imam Hussein (AS)

The Iran Cultural Center in Pretoria and the Islamic Center of Johannesburg have jointly launched an international poetry award to honor two poems composed in Persian and English on Imam Hussein and his uprising.

Each work will receive the International Grand Poetry Award worth €10,000, Islamic Center of Johannesburg director Seyyed Abdollah Hosseini announced.

“Due to the fact that the award will also be for poetry in the English language, the headquarters of the award is located in South Africa,” he said.

