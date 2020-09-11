Iranian Friday prayer leaders condemn sacrilege of Prophet of Islam

Addressing congregational prayers in all provinces across the country on Friday, they all described the vicious, reprehensible and irrational move of the global arrogance in desecrating the luminous realm of the Holy Qura'n and the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) as a sign of the victory of Islam and the Islamic Ummah, saying that the support of the hated leaders of global arrogance for this ugly behavior is unforgivable.

Noting that these cruel moves are a desecration of monotheistic religions and divine prophets, they added that it is the duty of all freedom-seekers in the world to stand up against this rudeness.

Charlie Hebdo is a French left-wing satirical weekly magazine which has a history of publishing heinous cartoons. It published blasphemous cartoons in 2012 and 2015 which prompted Muslims across the world to protest against the move.

Charlie Hebdo angered Muslims in France and all over the world last week by reprinting the insulting sketches of the Prophet on the eve of the trial of suspects in a deadly attack on the magazine’s Paris offices in 2015.

