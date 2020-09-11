Votes of two thirds of polling stations for run-off parliamentary elections counted

Esmaeil Mousavi further noted that counting of the votes began with the end of voting and the result will be announced by the end of tonight (Friday).

After the announcement of the results of today's elections, 10 deputies will be added to the parliament, he said, noting that run-off parliamentary election was held in eight provinces in 10 constituencies today (Friday).

Necessary health protocols were in place in the voting stations due to coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the Guardian Council agreed to postpone the run-off elections because of the COVID-19 spread.

