Sep 11, 2020
Votes of two thirds of polling stations for run-off parliamentary elections counted

Tehran, Sept 11, IRNA -- Spokesman of Iranian Elections Headquarters said that the counting of votes in more than two-thirds of polling stations for run-off parliamentary elections has been completed, adding that as soon as the counting of votes is finalized, the election results will be officially announced.

Esmaeil Mousavi further noted that counting of the votes began with the end of voting and the result will be announced by the end of tonight (Friday).

After the announcement of the results of today's elections, 10 deputies will be added to the parliament, he said, noting that run-off parliamentary election was held in eight provinces in 10 constituencies today (Friday).

Necessary health protocols were in place in the voting stations due to coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the Guardian Council agreed to postpone the run-off elections because of the COVID-19 spread.

