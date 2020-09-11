JCPOA to improve situation in Persian Gulf: UK defense sec.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Wallace said that international law must be followed to ensure the continuation of trade through the Strait of Hormuz, noting that the survival of free movement across the strait is a priority for his country and the whole of Europe.

The British Defense Minister also said that Qatar had done the right thing regarding the dispute with Saudi Arabia by following international law, and added that his country would make efforts to end the current situation.

Concerning the tension in the eastern Mediterranean, Wallace explained that his country stands with the efforts of the German side to defuse the tension between Turkey and Greece.

He went on to say that the mobilization of military forces is not a solution, but rather a political settlement is the best solution to end the dispute.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to his country’s support from JCPOA. This is while those foreign ministers of three European countries including France, UK and Germany convened in UK capital London on Thursday and emphasized the need for preserving the international deal against US unilateralism.”

Heiko Maas, Dominic Raab, and Jean-Yves Le Drian foreign ministers of Germany, UK, and France in a meeting with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, which was held through video conference, agreed with the rejection of the US claim on activation of the snapback trigger mechanism unanimously.

