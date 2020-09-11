Iran holds exhibition in Uruguay

The exhibition was held in the framework of plans to introduce the cultural and civilizational manifestations of Iran.

The exhibition consists of seven thematic sections: a) Iranian painting, b) calligraphy art, c) the presence of women in various social, political, sports d) Iran's archaeological sites, e) Iran's scientific achievements after the Islamic Revolution, f) anthropology and g) the peaceful life of religions in Iran.

The exhibition is scheduled to be presented to visitors for a month.

While sincerely appreciating the efforts of the city authorities in providing the opportunity for this cultural event, Iranian ambassador to Uruguay, Abolfazl Pasandideh, in remarks during the opening ceremony of the exhibition termed the holding of such exhibitions a further step towards strengthening bilateral relations and deepening the understanding between the two sides.

