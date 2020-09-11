Official: COVID-19 kills 115 more in Iran

Sadat-Lari said that over the past 24 hours, 2,313 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 1,253 of whom were hospitalized.

Sadat-Lari said that since the beginning of the outbreak, 3,507,938 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Iran, 397,801 of which have been detected as positive, adding that 342,539 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

She also noted that 3,753 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units.

9417**1424

