Iran to connect power networks with Azerbaijan, Russia soon: Minister

Ardakanian told IRNA that the Iranian electricity network could synchronize to other networks either through Azerbaihan or Armenia and Georgia.

Iran welcomes either of the two routes which gets ready first, the minister said, adding that three countries have agreed on a single company to carry out the project in Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia route.

According to the minister, the company has already started work on the project.

Ardakanian further described the project as a "necessary one" which is highly demanded by the three countries.

In a meeting with Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev in March, 2019, Ardakanian announced the implementation of a project which will sycronize the power network of the two neighboring countries.

In August 2020, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a meeting with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov that Moscow, too, is determined to connect Russia’s power network to Azerbaijan and Iran.

