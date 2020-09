Seven members of the team made the trip without a visa and they are supposed to receive their visa at Doha Airport with the help of the Iranian Ambassador to Qatar.

Persepolis is in Group C of the competitions alongside Qatar’s Al-Duhail SC, Saudi Arabia’s al-Taawoun FC, and the UAE’s Sharjah.

The Iranian team is to play al-Taawoun on Tuesday. Persepolis stands third in the group ranking with one point.

