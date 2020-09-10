Iran slams cheap remarks of Arab community's self-proclaimed committee

Describing such boring statements as moving in the vicious circle of Iranophobia and legitimizing the illegitimate Zionist regime, he said that these baseless allegations come from the perspective of countries that have made the strategic mistake of establishing ties with the Zionist regime and are now trying in their vain delusion to divert attention from the source of threat.

Bringing the occupying regime to the region, suppression of the peaceful demonstrations of the Bahraini people, full support of Daesh terrorists and criminals in Iraq and Syria and continuation of the brutal war against the oppressed Yemeni people by the bankrupts of the Saudi coalition are among the tense actions in the region he said.

As to the three islands of Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs, Khatibzadeh said that Iran's actions are within the framework of exercising the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and obviously interference of others in this field is doomed.

Describing the military capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran as indigenous and emphasizing that its defense capability has never been a threat to neighboring states, he advised certain countries in the region not to turn themselves into US and others' depots of weapons and not to buy imported security instead of relying on national power.

Countries that have closed their eyes to the US the Zionist regime's plots and betrayed the cause of the liberation of Holy Quds by revealing their relations with the Zionist regime have no right to question Iran's honorable support for the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon, he said.

