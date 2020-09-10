Sep 10, 2020, 10:52 PM
Zarif urges EU to reject US economic terrorism

Tehran, Sept 10, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that if the E3 favors implementation of JCPOA, it should reject US economic terrorism.

He made the remarks in his tweeter account.

"Iran rejects nuclear weapons for religious & strategic reasons—far weightier than any "deal".

But if E3/EU want full implementation of CBMs & enhanced transparency that JCPOA provides, they should reject US #Economic Terrorism just as they've rejected its vandalism in the #UNSC."

German, British and French foreign ministers in a meeting on Thursday in London and EU foreign policy chief attended it via videoconference dismissed US efforts to reinstate international sanctions against Iran.

