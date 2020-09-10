Zarif urges EU to reject US economic terrorism

He made the remarks in his tweeter account.

"Iran rejects nuclear weapons for religious & strategic reasons—far weightier than any "deal".

But if E3/EU want full implementation of CBMs & enhanced transparency that JCPOA provides, they should reject US #Economic Terrorism just as they've rejected its vandalism in the #UNSC."

German, British and French foreign ministers in a meeting on Thursday in London and EU foreign policy chief attended it via videoconference dismissed US efforts to reinstate international sanctions against Iran.

