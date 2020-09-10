Official: COVID-19 kills 129 more in Iran

Sadat-Lari said that over the past 24 hours, 2,063 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were detected, 1,041 of whom have been hospitalized.

Sadat-Lari said that 3,483,727 COVID-19 tests have so far been carried out in Iran, 395,488 of which have been detected as positive, adding that 340,842 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

She also said 3,728 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units.

9417**2050

