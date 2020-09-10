President urges all to stay true to Islamic values

In today's critical conditions, "we should well defend our values", President Rouhani said while referring to French magazine Charlie Hebdo's move to desecrate Great Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Speaking through a video conference on the opening of 58 development projects across Iran, the president appreciated the Iranian nation for being sensitive to important events, including a move to insult the Prophet, a plot hatched by the Zionist regime of Israel against the oppressed Palestinians and hypocritical actions against the Islamic culture.

By showing their sensitivity, the nation indicates that they have still remained as a supporter of the oppressed people across the world, the president noted.

Charlie Hebdo is a French left-wing magazine with a history of publishing derogatory and anti-religious content. It had published caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in 2012 and 2015 that provoked Muslims to start demonstrations around the globe.

Also, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message on September 8 condemned the French magazine Charlie Hebdo's blasphemy to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Elsewhere, the Iranian president spoke about 134 billion dollars achieved from the exports from the free zones in six years.

As he noted, free zones are important for the country in terms of services, tourism, trade, and industry.

Free special zones can play a leading role in tackling the problems created for the country due to the economic sanctions against Iran, the president added.

Today, "we've no way" but activating economic assets, the president stressed.

He further hoped the country would witness a great development after the pandemic era which has created obstacles to doing many economic and tourism activities.

The development projects, which were inaugurated this morning, with the 437-million-euro investment are in Aras Free Zone (northwest), Kish and Qeshm Islands (south), Payam International Airport (north), Shiraz in Fars Province (south), Sarakhs in Khorasan Razavi Province (east) and Yazd (center).

