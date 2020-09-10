President opens 58 development projects across Iran

The projects were inaugurated through a video conference due to the pandemic which has created problems for holding various events and meetings worldwide.

The development projects with 437-million-euro investment are in Aras Free Zone (northwest), Kish and Qeshm Islands (south), Payam International Airport (north), Shiraz in Fars Province (south), Sarakhs in Khorasan Razavi Province (east) and Yazd (center).

After inauguration of those projects, 4,413 direct job opportunities will be created.

Sarakhs special economic zone enjoying good strategic and geographical situation has attracted attention of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member-states.

This economic zone is a golden gate to enter Central Asian countries, China and Russia.

It is also a trade bridge between Central Asian markets and Persian Gulf littoral states, Europe, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

1483**2050

