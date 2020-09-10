Iran Army stages main phase of Zolfaqar-99 drills

The three-day joint war game is being carried out by young air and naval forces under the theme of sustainable security under the shadow of deterrent power.

The drills are being held in a two-million-square-meter area to east of southern strategic Iranian part of Strait of Hormuz and Sea of Oman, and north of Indian Ocean.

Implementation of tactical plans, pursuing test of surface-to-surface cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, rocket launchers, drones, etc. are the main aim of the Army maneuver to defend territorial waters.

Another aim behind conducting Zolfaqar-99 maneuver is to monitor national airspace and the drills' area in order to face hostile targets.

Army Deputy Commander for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari had already announced that Zolfaqar-99 drills will be held today.

